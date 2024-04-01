IPL 2024: MS Dhoni gets clicked with groundsmen following explosive batting cameo against DC

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Following his side's loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and an explosive cameo with the bat, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and Indian World Cup winning legend MS Dhoni clicked a photograph with the groundstaff at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the match, vintage 'Thala' came at the end and enthralled a crowd of thousands with a 16-ball 37*, consisting of four boundaries and three sixes. Striking at a strike rate of over 231, Dhoni showcased some insane power-hitting, including a massive one-handed sixer.

Following the game, CSK's official X (formerly Twitter) handle took to Instagram and shared a picture of Dhoni with groundsmen who helped in preparing the surface.

"In the ground of memories! #DCvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove," tweeted CSK.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs in the end to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6.

Khaleel got the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

