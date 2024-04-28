IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan reprimanded

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

In the match, Jake Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock, followed by Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed's supercharged pace attack helped Delhi Capitals (DC) defeat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Rasikh was the pick for the home side, he came on as an impact sub and picked up 3 for 34 in this high-scoring affair while Mukesh also returned with a three-wicket haul. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 63 runs while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 46 for MI.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started Mumbai's chase fearlessly dealing in boundaries. In the second over of the game, Khaleel Ahmed was hammered by the duo for 14 runs, which included three consecutive boundaries from Kishan.

Khaleel provided Delhi Capitals with their first wicket as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for 8. Rohit tried to steal a boundary but mistimed it properly as the ball straight went into the hands of Shai Hope at the mid-off.

In the fifth over, Mukesh Kumar joined the party in style and scalped the precious wicket of Kishan for 20. Khaleel bagged his second wicket as he dismissed the mighty Suryakumar Yadav for 26. Surya perfectly placed a shot into the mid-off but Lizaad Williams intercepted and took a brilliant catch.

After losing three wickets in quick succession, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma started their innings with caution mixed with aggression. The duo scored smoked Axar Patel for 10 runs, which included a brilliant maximum from Pandya. Pandya in red-hot form slammed Kuldeep Yadav for 19 runs in the 9th over of the game, hammering three boundaries and a six.

Rasikh Salam Dar provided Delhi Capitals with the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Pandya for 46. Pandya tried to go for a big hit the shot lacked timing and landed in the hands of Mukesh Kumar.

Tilak Verma along with Tim David kept the momentum going for MI. Tilak slammed a boundary off Lizaad Williams' delivery and brought up his half-century in style in 25 balls.

After getting hit for one boundary and two sixes, Mukesh made a terrific comeback and dismissed David for 37.

In the last over Mumbai lost their last hope Tilak Varma to run out while Luke Wood and Piyush Chawla slammed one six and four respectively but failed to guide their team home.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 257/4 (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84, Tristan Stubbs 48*; Mohammad Nabi 1-20) vs Mumbai Indians 247/9 (Tilak Varma 63, Hardik Pandya 46; Rasikh Dar Salam 3-34).

