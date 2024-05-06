IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians win toss, decide to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to field against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The Mumbai-based franchise stand in the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings with 6 points after winning just 3 of 11 matches. They are coming into this match after conceding a 24-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sunrisers Hyderabad are holding fourth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points after winning 6 of 10 matches in the tournament. They are coming into this match after beating Rajasthan Royal (RR) by just one run.

While speaking at toss, MI skipper Pandya confirmed Anshul Kambhoj will make his debut against Hyderabad.

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks fresh. Might have something with the new ball, want to exploit that. Anshul Kambhoj makes his debut. It's all about playing for pride, play for the badge. And for fans who have been with us through thick and thin," Pandya said.

While Cummins said that dew will play a factor at the Wankhede Stadium. He added they are not thinking much about their upcoming matches.

"Got Agarwal coming back to the side, will bat at three. Dew is a factor here, but we have been batting well. Got four games left, will probably need to win two of those. But we're not thinking that far ahead," Cummins said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

