IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians win toss, decide to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 : Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both Hyderabad and Mumbai are coming into this match after losing their previous encounters. SRH conceded a four-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, Mumbai suffered a 6-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match of the tournament.

Speaking at the toss, Hardik confirmed that Luke Wood would miss the match against Hyderabad.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good track, we were solid in the last game. Didn't plan properly, that cost us the game. 13 games to go, we need to keep doing the right things. We are positive and looking forward to the challenge. Just trying to spend time with all the players. Getting to know them better. One change, Luke misses out," Pandya said.

On the other hand, Cummins said that Jaydev Unadkat will replace T Natarajan. He added that Travis Head will start for Hyderabad for Marco Jansen.

"Looks like a good wicket. Not too upset. It's a tough tournament, the crowd and conditions will help. A couple of changes. Head comes in for Jansen. Natarajan has a niggle, Unadkat comes in. We got a great squad, the players playing tonight got to give their everything," Cummins said.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

