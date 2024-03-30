IPL 2024: New Zealand quick Matt Henry replaces David Willey in Lucknow Super Giants squad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday announced that New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry will replace England all-rounder David Willey in the squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

According to a media statement from IPL, Henry replaced the England all-rounder, Willey, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. Henry joined the team at his base price of INR 1.25 crores.

Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 17 T20 Internationals so far. In the past, he has been a part of the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He has featured in two IPL matches so far, both for the Punjab Kings in 2017. Lucknow made the announcement before their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the English left-arm seamer was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at his base price of Rs 2 crore in last year December's auction in Dubai.

Earlier in March, LSG's new head coach Justin Langer in a media interaction revealed that Willey would not be in attendance at the start of the edition. Mark Wood was also pulled out by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the whole season to control his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup. Wood was replaced by West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

LSG suffered a 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first game. KL Rahul-led LSG currently languishing at the tenth spot with zero points and a net run rate of -1.000. The team have played one match so far against the Rajasthan Royals and was defeated by 20 runs.

