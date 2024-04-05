Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 : Following his unbeaten 61-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting allrounder Shashank Singh said that he is still trying to 'sink' on his performance.

The 32-year-old scored 61 crucial runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 210.34. He slammed 6 fours and 4 fours during his time on the crease.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Shashank said that he visioned such performance but turning it into reality felt great. He also hailed the pitch in Ahmedabad since both sides scored 200 runs during their inning.

"Still trying to sink in, I vision these things but turning it into reality feels great. I play cricketing shots, I bat at No. 7 but today I batted at No. 5. The bounce was very good, 200 scored by both teams so the wicket was fantastic. They are the legends of cricket, I don't see the names, I react to the ball and play my shots accordingly. Couldn't get much matches before, last to last year for SRH but the management, the coaching staff here has really backed me and I was very confident," Shashank said.

Coming to the match, Gill struck the highest individual score of the IPL 2024 - 89* and Rahul Tewatia came at the end to play a short cameo of 23* in a mere 8 delivers to power GT to 199/4 in the first inning.

In reply, Shashank Singh's (61*) blitz and Ashutosh's (31) rattled GT as they chased down the target and clinched a three-wicket victory for the Punjab Kings.

Following the win, the Punjab-based franchise stand in the fifth place of the IPL 2024 standings with four points. On the other hand, Gujarat hold the sixth place with 4 points.

