Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 22 : Following his side's loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran said that his team fell short by 10-15 runs with the bat and lauded his bowling unit for their "commitment and fight".

Sai Kishore's four-wicket haul and yet another clutch finish by Rahul Tewatia were the highlights as GT beat PBKS by three wickets at Mullanpur Stadium.

Following the game, Sam said during the post-match presentation, "I think we were 10-15 short. The effort with the ball was incredible, and the commitment and fight were amazing, but it was not enough. The Afghanistan spinners (from GT, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed) are world-class bowlers and Sai Kishore bowled well, credit to them. That is the third time we have used that pitch, anything above 160 would have been a par total but we still fought well. Prabhsimran played well in the powerplay but unfortunately, we lost a cluster of wickets after that. Now we know what to do, we have to win every game."

Coming to the match, a fine spell from Sai Kishore (4/33) bundled out PBKS for 142 in their 20 overs.

PBKS failed to capitalise on momentum from a half-century of skipper Sam Curran (20) and Prabhsimran Singh (35) and it was contributions from Harpreet Brar (29) and Harpreet Singh (14) that took PBKS beyond 100 runs.

GT faced hiccups in their chase too, but knocks from Rahul Tewatia (36*), skipper Shubman Gill (35) and Sai Sudharsan (31) took the team to the finishing line with three wickets and five balls to spare.

Harshal Patel (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Sai Kishore took home the Player of the Match award.

GT is in the sixth spot with four wins and four losses, giving them eight points. PBKS is in ninth spot, with two wins and six losses, giving them four points.

