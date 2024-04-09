IPL 2024: PBKS win toss, elect to field first against SRH

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 9 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first in their side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mullanpur Stadium on Tuesday.

SRH will be locking horns with PBKS at the Mullanpur Stadium on Tuesday. SRH are at the fifth spot in the points table with two wins and two losses. Punjab, who also have the same win-loss ratio and points as SRH, are placed sixth due to an inferior net run rate.

Punjab skipper Shikhar said at the toss that Liam Livingstone is still recovering from his injury.

"We will bowl first. The wicket will stay the same, so look to restrict them to a low score. We were lucky to have won the last match, it is good that we're not depending on any one player. We've won two games, looking forward to a good run. He is still recovering (on Liam Livingstone), we are playing the same team," said Shikhar.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said at the toss, "We would have bowled first as well. Overall happy with the way we have been going, two wins and we could have had one more game going our way. We have got good strength and some depth. We are playing with the same team as the last game."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

