IPL 2024: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl against KKR; injury keeps Mitchell Starc out

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the iconic Eden Gardens on Friday.

In the match, KKR will look to bag another 2 points and inch closer towards playoff qualification. While, PBKS with just six matches remaining, every game is pivotal for Punjab's playoff aspirations. The last time these two teams faced each other in Kolkata, it was KKR who came out victorious after a complete team performance.

KKR's star pacer Mitchell Starc will be out of the firing line this evening due to a finger injury.

Speaking at the time of toss, Curran said, "We will have a bowl. We had 4 games at home, unfortunately, lost all four, guys are ready for the away games though. We know what we need to do from here, just go out and play. Liam Livingstone misses out, Jonny Bairstow is back."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We've had different players stepping up at different times, that's the thing I'm pleased about this season. Starcy got a cut on his finger in the last game, Dushmantha Chameera replaced him. Need a great start and then convert it into a big score, hoping to continue the same form and momentum."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor