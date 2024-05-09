IPL 2024: PBKS win toss, opt to field against RCB, Maxwell dropped for Ferguson

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

PBKS and RCB are mathematically still in the race for the playoffs, but a defeat for either side could possibly end their hopes of making the cut for the final four. Both teams are on eight points after 11 games only separated by net run rate on the points table.

After winning the toss, PBKS skipper Sam Curran said, "Going to bowl. Looks like they've watered the wicket a bit, might be something early on. Looking to put RCB under pressure early. With the side we've picked today, looking to take wickets with the new ball. Pretty simple for us now - need few results to go for us and win our remaining games. Livingstone comes in for Rabada. Our strength is our batting."

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said during the time of the toss, "Would've done the same. Been a great turnaround for us. Last few games we've been clinical. Focus remains the same, not too much on the table, just the way we want to play. Maxwell out for Lockie Ferguson."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

