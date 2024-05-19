IPL 2024: Prabhsimran, Rossouw's brilliant knocks guide PBKS to 214/5 against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : A brilliant batting performance from Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, and Jitesh Sharma guided the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 214/ 5 in 20 overs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the 69th match of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

Openers Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh started the innings with a very positive intent. Both the players brought up the side's half-century in the sixth over.

The Kings lost their first wicket in the 10th over. Taide was dismissed after scoring 46 runs in just 27 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes in the innings. The wicket was taken by T Natarajan when the team score was 97.

After Taide's wicket, left-hand batter Rilee Rossouw came out to bat in the middle.

Prabhsimran completed his fifty in the 11th over, while the team completed the 100-run mark.

The Kings touched the 150-run mark in 13.5 overs as Prabhsimran took a single on the bowling of Natarajan.

Prabhsimran was the second wicket to fall. He was dismissed after playing a marvellous innings of 71 runs in just 45 balls which was laced with seven boundaries and four maximums.

After Prabhsimran's wicket, the team score was 151/2 in 14.2 overs.

The two rising stars of this season, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma failed to score runs in their last match of the campaign as both were out just scoring 2 runs each.

Rossouw played a crucial knock for his side where he missed a well-deserved half-century. The South African was dismissed after scoring 49 runs in 24 balls which included three fours and four sixes.

In the end, the wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma played a quickfire unbeaten cameo of 32 off 15 with two fours and two sixes.

For the SRH side, the highest wicket-taker was Natarajan who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 33 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Pat Cummins and Vijaykanth in their spell of four overs where they conceded 36 and 37 runs respectively.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 214/5 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 71, Rilee Rossouw 49; T Natarajan 2/33) vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

