IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw returns as DC win toss, opt to bat against CSK

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

DC are in a hunt for their first win in the 17th edition and will look to achieve against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. While CSK are unbeaten following their all-rounded performances against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said after winning the toss, "We'll bat first. Wicket looks good, we want to use it as a batting track, put runs on the board. (On playing home games in Vizag) I think it makes a lot of difference, but we practiced here. We came here and got 10 days at this wicket. Two changes - Kuldeep had a niggle, Prithvi Shaw comes in. Ricky Bhui is out, Ishant Sharma comes in."

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the time of the toss, "First game here, not too much information on this pitch. Let's see how it goes. The plan remains the same, keep things simple and try to win those individual moments, individual battles. No changes for us, going with the same squad. (On captaincy) I've done it for my state side, and for India as well at age group level, plus I have a few experienced guys to help me out."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.

