IPL 2024: Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways against Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has unfolded with all the excitement and drama fans have come to expect from one of the world's premier cricket tournaments. Punjab Kings (PBKS), who started the tournament with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC), is gearing up for a crucial clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a heart-wrenching loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 'Punjab Shers' recent match against the RCB was a mixed bag of performances. It was a decent start with skipper Shikhar Dhawan leading from the front, crafting a fine innings of 45 runs in 37 balls before being dismissed. Contributions from Sam Curran (23 in 17 balls, with three fours), and Jitesh Sharma (27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes), and a blazing cameo from Shashank Singh (21* in eight balls, with four and two sixes) helped PBKS post a competitive 176/6.

Despite their best efforts with the ball, particularly the stellar performance from Harpreet Brar, who picked up two key wickets while conceding just 13 runs, Punjab fell short due to knocks by Virat Kohli (77 in 59 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Dinesh Karthik (28* in 10 balls, with three fours and two sixes), resulting in a narrow defeat by four wickets with four balls left.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants also suffered a setback in their opening encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. Their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batters, allowing Sanju Samson (82* in 52 balls, with three fours and six sixes) and Riyan Parag (43 in 29 balls, with a four and three sixes) to take control of the game and help them post 193/4 in their 20 overs. Despite valiant efforts from KL Rahul (58 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (64* in 41 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) with the bat, Lucknow fell short in their chase.

Considering the head-to-head encounters, LSG has the upper hand, winning two out of the three matches played in the IPL thus far. In their previous encounter against PBKS, Lucknow posted an imposing total of 257 runs, handing them a defeat by a margin of 56 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor