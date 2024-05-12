IPL 2024: Rajat Patidar's half-century powers RCB to 187/9 against Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 : Batter Rajat Patidar's half-century powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 187/9 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were the only standout batters for the Bengaluru-based franchise on Sunday evening.

After winning the toss, the Capitals decided to bowl first and their decision did go in their favour as they restricted RCB to an average score.

Virat Kohli (27 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 3 sixes) and Faf du Plessis (6 runs from 7 balls, 1 four) opened for the RCB, however, they failed to display an eye-catching performance. The RCB openers could only play a partnership of 23 runs and it was broken in the third over after Mukesh Kumar removed the RCB skipper Du Plessis.

Will Jacks (41 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) replaced the Bengaluru skipper. Jacks was stupendous on the crease, his knock helped RCB to get an upper hand on the game.

The second wicket of the game came in the fourth over after Ishant Sharma removed the talisman batter.

Rajat Patidar (52 runs from 32 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) replaced Kohli and played a stellar knock. He played at a strike rate of 162.50. However, he was dismissed in the 13th over by youngster Rasikh Salam. Following Patidar's dismissal, Will Jacks was dismissed in the 15th over of the match by Kuldeep Yadav.

After losing two set batters, Jacks and Patidar, RCB took time to settle into the game. But Cameron Green (32* runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Mahipal Lomror (13 runs from 8 balls, 1 six) took things in control.

The 18th over of the first inning came as a nightmare for the hosts as Lomror and Dinesh Karthik (0 runs from 2 balls) were removed from the crease by Khaleel Ahmed in the fourth and sixth ball of the over.

In the 19th over, Swapnil Singh (0 runs from 1 ball) was removed by Rasikh Salam.

The death overs cost RCB from scoring further in the game as they lost wickets and failed to have set batters on the crease during that time.

Karn Sharma (6 runs from 4 balls, 1 four) was dismissed in the last over by Shai Hope and Mukesh Kumar.

At the end of the inning, Green and Mohammed Siraj were on the crease as they took RCB to 187/9.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) and Rasikh Dar Salam (2/23) led the Delhi bowling attack as they picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

Delhi Capitals need to make 188 runs to win the match against RCB.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 187/9 (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Cameron Green 32*; Rasikh Dar Salam 2/23) vs Delhi Capitals.

