IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf lauds pacers Yash, Lockie following 47-run win over DC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 : Following his side's 47-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis lauded bowlers Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson for their performances.

RCB continued with their second-half surge, making it five wins in five matches and climbing up to the fifth spot with a 47-run win over DC at their home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Faf said, "Brilliant, we put some good performances and really pleased. First half of the season, things did not quite come together and from that batting perspective and bowling perspective we have been able to put it together now. Sometimes people talk about match-ups and all, but as a left-hander with the ball spinning in, you hope that works out sometimes and he has (Swapnil Singh, left-arm spinner) done brilliantly for us. A lot of work has gone behind the scenes, and we are getting it right and I feel there is a lot more variety in our bowling now and Yash and Lockie have been exceptional in the last few games. We want to be bold. Even today, we played swing up front and bounce upfront, we had 60-odd in the powerplay, guys are pushing."

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Knocks from Rajat Patidar (52 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Will Jacks (41 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Cameron Green (32* in 24 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (27* in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes) took RCB to 187/9 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (2/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase of 188 runs, Delhi was restricted to 30/4 at one point. A partnership of 56 runs between Shai Hope (29 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Axar Patel helped DC back in the game. Stand-in captain, Axar scored his second half-century of the season, making 57 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes to keep his side alive. However, RCB bowlers kept the run flow in control and bundled out DC for 140 runs in 19.1 overs, winning by 47 runs.

Yash Dayal (3/20) and Lockie Ferguson (2/23) were among the top bowlers for RCB.

Cameron Green secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 32*, figures of 1/19 in four overs and a run-out of in-form Tristan Stubbs.

RCB has kept its playoff hopes alive, jumping to fifth spot with six wins, seven losses and 12 points in total. DC has slid down to the sixth spot, with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. Their net run rate is inferior than RCB.

