IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli completes 1,000 runs against CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 : Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli completed 1,000 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

Virat accomplished this milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 35-year-old did not have a very good outing with the bat, scoring 21 in 20 balls, with a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 105.

Now, Virat has 1,006 runs in 32 matches against CSK at an average of 37.25, with nine half-centuries in 31 innings. His best score is 90*.

The most runs by a batter against an opposition belongs to Delhi Capitals' (DC) batter David Warner, who has scored 1,075 runs against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at an average of 44.79 and a strike rate of over 145. He has scored two centuries and six fifties, with the best score of 126 against KKR.

Virat also has 1,030 runs against Delhi Capitals in 1,030 runs at an average of 51.50, with 10 half-centuries in 27 innings. His best score is 99. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 133.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the blockbuster opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

CSK will head into the high-voltage Southern derby with a new captain, as MS Dhoni handed over the baton to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar and Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor