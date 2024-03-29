IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant feels 'disappointed' after Delhi's 12-run loss against Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 : Following his side's 12-run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant said that he felt 'disappointed' after the defeat.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant said that they will learn from the loss against the Rajasthan-based franchise. He also praised Mitchell Marsh and David Warner for giving DC a 'good start' in the second inning.

The skipper further added that in the middle of the second inning, they lost few wickets for which they had to cover up so many run in the final overs of the match.

"Definitely disappointed. Best thing we can do from this is learn from it. The bowlers did really well till 15-16 overs, batters sometimes go on at the death and score quickly, that happened in this game. Marsh and Warner gave a good start, but we lost a few wickets in the middle overs and in the end we had too many runs to cover up. There are other options, we wanted Nortje to bowl at the death and sometimes you can go for runs, hopefully we can do better in the next match," Pant said.

Recapping the match, RR continued the trend of the home team emerging victorious as they clinched a 12-run win over Delhi at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

This marked the ninth consecutive win in nine games for the home team. The Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh (23) and David Warner (49) got off to a brisk start as DC amassed 30 runs in 2.1 overs.

Nandre Burger breached Marsh's defence to claim the first wicket while chasing 186. Rick Bhui fell in the same over for a two-ball duck.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Warner strung a 67-run stand to keep DC on track of the chase. Warner fell for 49 and Pant departed moments late.

Impact Player Abhishek Porel failed to contribute much, unlike the previous game. Tristan Stubbs tried to pull off late heroics by scoring two consecutive sixes in Ravichandran Ashwin's over.

But Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan kept their nerves to get RR across the finishing line.

Throughout the chase, DC struggled to push for runs as the wicket got slower and RR held on to their line and length.

