IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma receives special medal for his fantastic performance against LSG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Mumbai Indian (MI) opener Rohit Sharma received a special medal after playing an explosive knock of 68 runs in a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

MI fans had mixed emotions on a bittersweet evening at the Wankhede Stadium. While they were thrilled with Rohit's explosive knock of 68 runs, they also witnessed their team suffer their 10th loss of the year and drop to the bottom of the points table.

Rohit was presented the special medal by team Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani at the MI dressing room. The former MI skipper broke a run of poor scores when he struck an incredible 68 off 38 deliveries in the Mumbai match against LSG.

In a video posted by MI on their official social media handle X, MI head coach Mark Boucher was seen praising the former skipper.

तोडफोड from the get-go, a 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 was on display in #MIvLSG 💪💙#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/sddic4we6i— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 18, 2024

"And in the batting guys, Rohit great start today. Well done," MI head coach Boucher said in front of the MI squad.

Coming to the match, Rohit and Naman Dhir's fiery knocks went in vain as MI conceded an 18-run loss against LSG in the IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

After winning the toss MI sent LSG to bat first but that did not go in their favour as KL Rahul (55 runs from 41 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (75 runs from 29 balls, 5 fours and 8 sixes) played a fiery knock in the first inning. Marcus Stoinis (28 runs from 22 balls, 5 fours) and Ayush Badoni (22* runs from 10 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) were the other standout batters for LSG as they propelled the visitors to 214/6.

In the run chase, the hosts had a stupendous start while chasing a 215-run target but after the end of the fourth over, rain played a spoilsport for which the game was halted for a few minutes. However, that did not break the MI openers' momentum as Rohit Sharma (68 runs from 38 balls, 10 fours and 3 sixes) and Dewald Brevis (23 runs from 20 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) played a partnership of 88 runs.

Naman Dhir's (62* runs from 28 balls, 4 fours and 5 sixes) stunning knock in the later half of the run chase shed a ray of hope on the MI dugout as they thought the hosts could win the match but he failed to clinch a win in the end and conceded a 18-run loss.

