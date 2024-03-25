IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Monday.

Punjab Kings got off to a flying start in their season opening game against Delhi Capitals, while RCB succumbed to a defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. They will look to get off the mark with a win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said during the time of the toss, "We are going to have a bowl. It looks a pretty good wicket but also because of the way our team is set up. The boys are excited for the season. In any game of cricket you can't have clusters of wickets and we have to improve on that. Same team and one or two options on changing the substitutions."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled first. But looking forward to batting first now. We did a lot of right things in the first game and that's why we ended up on the winning side. We have to keep improving each game. Same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

