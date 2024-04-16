IPL 2024: RR win toss, opt to bowl first against KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 : Rajasthan Royal skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 31st encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting at the top of the IPL standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767. They have won five matches while losing another.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have played five games this season, winning four and losing one. KKR are second in the IPL standings with eight points and an NRR of +1.688, according to the RR's official website.

"We would like to bowl first. Might be better to chase on this. Very much excited to be back in Eden Gardens, there's a great vibe in the stadium. Jos and Ash are available for this game, so they are coming back," Samson said after winning the toss.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said they would also have bowled first if we won the toss.

"Would have loved to bowl as well based on the last game, on how the ball moved around. Whenever he (Narine) comes in, he is hard to read and he's got that poker face all throughout, we want him to perform him the way he has. We are playing the same team," Iyer said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

