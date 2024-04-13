IPL 2024: RR's Jos Buttler reveals Bollywood actor he'd love to see in his biopic in fun Q/A session

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 13 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Jos Buttler and Trent Boult revealed some of their favourite TV shows, actors they would like to play their characters in a biopic and some Indian Premier League (IPL) and cricketing favourites ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash at Mullanpur taking place on Saturday.

RR and PBKS will lock horns at Mullanpur on Saturday. RR is at the top with four wins and a loss and their winning streak was ended by Gujarat Titans (GT). PBKS is in the eighth spot with two wins and three losses. They lost their previous match to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In a fun Q/A session before the game, Buttler revealed the actor he would like to play his character in a biopic, he said, "Shahrukh Khan."

From his favourite wicket to one player he would like at the Royals, here’s Jos and Boulty like never before 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/F7524zWiQZ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2024

The English wicketkeeper-batter asked the Kiwi pacer that what was the last thing he searched on his phone, to which Boult hilariously replied, "Trent Boult dismissing Jos Buttler."

On being asked about his craziest fan interaction, Boult remarked that Indian fans are pretty crazy with their favourite players.

"It is just selfies, waves and blowing kisses, which is weird," he added.

Buttler was asked about one show that he could binge-watch for life and the English star revealed that it would be 'Friends', a popular American sitcom from the 1990s featuring actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Trent Boult also revealed that right-hand batter KL Rahul, currently representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, is his favourite Indian player.

Buttler, on being asked about the best cover drive, said that "I would say Virat Kohli."

The Kiwi pacer Boult revealed that his favourite IPL dismissal would be his 100th wicket in the tournament, which turned out to be Virat from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

On being asked about a batter from the past he would like to dismiss, Boult said, "I would like to get a piece of Kevin Pietersen (former England batter).

Boult revealed that he would be a postman if he was not a cricketer.

On being asked to choose between England's 'Bazball' style of cricket and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal's style of cricket, popularly known as "Jaisball" since the Test series against England, Buttler sided with the latter.

"It was sad to see him score so many runs (in the series against England). But as a Royals player, it was impressive," said Buttler.

Boult crowned Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the "best new ball bowler."

On one current IPL cricketer Buttler would like to have in RR, the batter replied, "Rashid Khan (currently playing for GT)."

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor