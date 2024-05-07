New Delhi [India], May 7 : Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed the "Jaisball" during the nets session on Tuesday.

DC will be taking on RR at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi is at the sixth position in the season with five wins, six losses and 10 points. RR is at the second spot, with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. DC lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets, while RR lost theirs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Rajasthan Royals posted a video of Jaiswal hitting his trademark shots and his head coach, Kumar Sangakkara, a legendary left-handed batter himself, encouraging him to play with freedom.

"Jaiswal in the nets, Sanga hyping him up, we're so ready," tweeted RR.

Jaiswal in the nets, Sanga hyping him up, we’re so ready 😍💗 pic.twitter.com/JWJvLDOMGj— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 7, 2024

This season has not been the very best for Jaiswal. In 10 matches, he has scored 316 runs at an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 157.21. He has scored a century and half-century this season, with the best score of 104*.

After getting poor scores in the first half of the season, Jaiswal gained some form and runs only in the second half, with the scores of 67, 24, 104*, 19 and 39 in his last five matches.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

