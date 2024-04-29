IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad overtakes Michael Hussey, becomes CSK's 4th highest run-getter

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook Michael Hussey on Sunday to become the fourth-highest run-getter in the franchise's history.

The young right-hander accomplished this movement in charts during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

During the game, Ruturaj came through with yet another classy knock, scoring 98 in just 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. His largely risk-free innings came at a strike rate of over 181.

In 61 matches for CSK, Gaikwad has scored 2,244 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 138.09, with two centuries and 17 fifties. His best score is 108*.

On the other hand, Hussey has made 2,213 runs for CSK in 64 games from 2008-15 at an average of 40.98 and a strike rate of 122.80, with a century and 17 fifties. His best score was 116*.

The top run-scorer for CSK is Suresh Raina across all of T20 cricket, with 5,529 runs in 200 matches and 195 innings at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 138.91, with two centuries and 38 fifties. His best score is 109*.

Ruturaj is so far, the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024, scoring 447 runs in nine matches at an average of 63.85, with a strike rate of 149.49. He has scored a century and three fifties, with 108* being his best score.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Daryl Mitchell (52 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six) and a fine cameo by Shivam Dube (39* in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered CSK to 212/3 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 213, only Aiden Markram (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (20 in 21 balls, with a six) could touch the 20-run mark. They were skittled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, with Tushar Deshpande (4/27), Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) being the pick of the bowlers.

Gaikwad took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

CSK is at number three with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points. SRH is in the fourth spot with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points.

