IPL 2024: Salt-Narine register highest number of fifty-plus stands for KKR in single season

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : The opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine continues to be a superhit duo for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as they have registered a total of six fifty-plus run partnerships for the franchise, the most by the two-time champions in a single season.

Salt and Narine accomplished this feat during the IPL 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

The duo once again powered KKR to a fine start, amassing 61 runs in just 26 balls.

They have so far put up five other big partnerships: 86 runs stand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), 60 runs stand against Delhi Capitals (DC), 56 runs partnership against RCB again, 138 runs partnership against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and a 79-run partnership against DC.

This season, Narine has scored 461 runs at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 183.66, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 109. He is the third-highest run-getter this season.

Salt is the fifth-highest run-getter this season, with 429 runs in 11 games at an average of 42.90, with a strike rate of 183.33 and four half-centuries. His best score is 89*.

Coming to the game, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ramandeep Singh (25* in six balls, with a four and three sixes) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

LSG need 236 runs to win.

