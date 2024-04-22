IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma's brilliant spell restricts MI to 179/9 in 20 overs

Rajasthan (Jaipur) [India], April 22 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) seamer Sandeep Sharma's brilliant spell of 5/18 restricted the Mumbai Indians to 179/9 in 20 overs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Earlier, MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Hardik Pandya-led side didn't have the start that they wanted as they lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at 6. Rohit was dismissed after scoring 6 runs and Kishan was dismissed without opening his account.

After two quick wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were on the crease. Both batters were able to put on a partnership of just 14 runs as Surya was dismissed after scoring just 10 runs.

MI were 20/3 in 3.1 overs as all-rounder Mohammad Nabi came to bat in the middle along with Tilak.

Tilak and Nabi were able to add just 32 runs to the total as Nabi was sent back to the dressing room after scoring 23 runs with the help of two fours and a six.

After Nabi's dismissal, left-hand batter Nehal Wadhera came out to bat with Tilak. Both of them put on a brilliant partnership of 99 runs as the visitors lost the fifth wicket at the score of 151 runs.

Wadhera was dismissed after playing a brilliant innings of 49 runs which included three fours and four sixes in his innings.

The next four wickets of the MI side fell inside 36 runs.

Hardik Pandya was dismissed after scoring just 10 runs when the team score was 170 and then the side lost the wickets of Tilak at the score of 176 who was dismissed after playing a marvellous innings of 65 runs which was laced with five boundaries and three maximums.

The MI side were able to score 179 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the 20 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for the hosts was Sandeep Sharma, who snapped five wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 18 runs in his spell. Two wickets were grabbed by Trent Boult and one wicket each was taken by Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians 179/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 65, Nehal Wadera 49, Sandeep Sharma 5/18) vs Rajasthan Royals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor