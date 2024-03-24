IPL 2024: Sanju Samson registers joint-highest 50+ scores for Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 24 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson equalled batters Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane for most fifty-plus scores for the franchise on Sunday.

Samson achieved this milestone during the side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match-up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In the match, Samson made 82* in 52 balls, with three fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 157.

This was Samson's 23rd fifty-plus score for RR, including two hundreds. Buttler has five centuries and 18 fifties for RR while Rahane has two centuries and 21 fifties for the pink franchise.

Samson is the leading run-scorer for RR, scoring 3,485 runs at an average of 30.84 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored two centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 119.

At second place is Rahane, who has scored 3,098 runs at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 122.30, with two centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 105*.

Buttler is the third-highest run-getter for RR, scoring 2,707 runs at an average of 41.64, with a strike rate of over 148. He has scored five centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 124.

Coming to the RR-LSG match, RR opted to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Jos Buttler (11) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) departed without making much impact, reducing the team to 49/2. Following that, a 93-run partnership happened between Riyan and skipper Sanju, who scored 82* in 52 balls, with three fours and six sixes. Dhruv Jurel (20* in 12 balls, with a four and six) finished off well to take RR to 193/4 in 20 overs.

LSG need 194 runs to start off the tournament with a win.

