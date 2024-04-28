IPL 2024: Shubman Gill decrypts Gujarat Titans' nine-wicket loss against RCB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill decoded their nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said they failed to take wickets in the middle overs.

GT bowlers displayed a sloppy performance in the game as they could pick up just one wicket in the second inning on Sunday.

Gill also had an average knock as he scored 16 runs from 19 balls at a strike rate of 84.21. He just hit one four during his time on the crease.

While speaking after the match, Gill praised Virat Kohli and Will Jacks for their performance against GT on Sunday. He added that they need to come up with better plans for their upcoming matches in the tournament.

"I think it was great hitting by them (Kohli and Jacks.) We need to come up with better plans in the next match, also need to execute them. When you are batting you can always think of scoring 15-20 runs more. We thought 200 was a good enough total for us, unfortunately, it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to. We were not able to pick up wickets in the middle overs, I think that was the turning point for us," Gill said.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shahrukh Khan (58) displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli (70) and Will Jacks (100) handed RCB their third win of the season by beating GT by 9 wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

Following the win, RCB still stand in the bottom place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points. Meanwhile, GT hold the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches.

