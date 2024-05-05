IPL 2024: Siraj unwell ahead of RCB's game against GT following match-winning spell

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed on Sunday that he was suffering from severe stomach ache ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, but still played the game with ICC T20 World Cup tournament in his mind and with the "power of the almighty".

Siraj played a crucial role in RCB's four-wicket win over GT in Bengaluru on Saturday. His spell of 2/29 played a crucial role in bundling GT out for 148 runs, which was chased down by RCB with 38 balls to spare.

Speaking in a video by the IPL featuring teammate Yash Dayal, Siraj said, "I felt I would not be able to play the game today. I had immense pain in my stomach and also loose motions so I thought there was no chance I would be playing. But I thought that since there is a T20 World Cup around (from June 1 onwards in the West Indies and the USA), getting game time will be very important and good for me. I did not have the energy to bowl with this intensity but maybe the almighty gave me the power."

In 10 matches of IPL 2024, Siraj has taken eight wickets at an average of 44.00, with the best bowling figures of 2/26.

The pacer also talked about his bond with star batter Virat Kohli and how it helps him with his bowling. He said that good communication with a legend like Virat reduces half the difficulty for the bowlers.

"Virat has known me for eight years now and he always gives handy advice on what to do in a particular situation. He also asks me as a bowler what I am thinking can be done and accordingly let us me execute my plans as well. When you have good communication with such a legend of the game then half the difficulty gets reduced straightaway as a bowler," he said.

Siraj lauded Yash for his bowling with the new ball and said that his performance will do his confidence a "world of good".

"Yash was very good for Gujarat as well and he has come here and continued to do well. He bowls well with the new ball and it will do his confidence a world of good. When you perform in tough situations, it gives you more confidence as a bowler," he said.

In 10 matches of IPL 2024, Dayal has taken 10 wickets at an average of 33.80, with the best bowling figures of 2/21.

Dayal also said that he carried the confidence he got from domestic cricket.

"I was observing while fielding that where they were hitting their shots. So setting a field against that, I just backed myself to execute my plans and they came off well," he concluded.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT was 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan (37 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and David Miller (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Rashid Khan (18 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each.

Coming to the run chase, RCB started off brilliantly with Faf Du Plessis (64 in 23 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (42 in 27 balls, with two fours and four sixes) putting up a 92-run stand.

After that RCB lost its way due to a fantastic spell from Joshua Little (4/45) and Noor Ahmed (2/23). However, Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) guided the team to a four-wicket win with 38 balls left.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor