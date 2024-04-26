IPL 2024: Spinners enjoy upper-hand over Travis Head this season

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head's scorching run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) faced an interruption as he scored just one run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday.

Head was removed by all-rounder Will Jacks' useful off-spin after a top-edge from his bat was caught by Jacks.

Head has faced weakness while facing spin in this IPL. Against spin, Head has been able to score just 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a strike rate of 150.

The opener's numbers against pace though are mind-boggling, scoring 262 runs at an average of 87.33 and a strike rate of 236. He has been dismissed thrice by the pacers.

In the ongoing season, Travis has scored 325 runs at an average of 46.42 and a strike rate of 212.41, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 102. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer this season.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50 in 20 balls, with two fours and five sixes) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37* in 20 balls with five fours) and Swapnil Singh (12* in six balls, with a four and six) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31 in 13 balls with three fours and two sixes), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 in 37 balls, with a four and six) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

Rajat Patidar took home the 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire fifty.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses and four points. SRH is in the third spot with five wins, three losses and 10 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor