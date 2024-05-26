IPL 2024: SRH win toss, opt to bat in final, with KKR naming same playing XI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In what turns out to be a repeat of the Qualifier 1 clash, Sunrisers would look to turn the tides this time around after their batting-first approach flopped against the Riders. KKR As they go on to write the latest chapter in an engaging rivalry, all eyes will be on the battle between the two biggest purchases in the history of the IPL. All eyes will be on the performance of KKR's Starc went for a record fee of Rs 24.75 crore and SRH's Cummins was acquired for a price tag of Rs 20.50 crore.

After winning the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, played on a different wicket the other night. There was no dew on the other night's game, but when it does, it's very damaging. We've had now dew the other night, I don't feel there'll be any today, I want to crack with the bat first. We have a style that doesn't work always, but when it does work, it's very damaging. We have done well defending scores. Pretty much the same, Shahbaz comes in for Samad."

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled, we'll get a fair idea about how the pitch will play. It's red soil and we played our last game on a similar surface. We need to stay with the present, stick to the basics and execute all our plans. Every individual is taking responsibility, this is a big game, and we've plenty of people who're playing in a final for the first time, nervous, but this is also a good chance. We're going with the same team."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford.

