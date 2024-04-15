IPL 2024: SRH's Abhishek Sharma opens up on favourite teammate, cricketing idol, music playlist

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma opened up on his cricketing idol, favourite stadiums, and favourite teammate in a rapid-fire Q&A session ahead of his side's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday.

Pat Cummins-led SRH will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter's home venue, M Chinaswammy Stadium. While SRH is in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses, RCB is desperately searching for wins and is at the bottom with a win and five losses.

In a video posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Abhishek opened up about his favourite part of the tournament, saying that it is like a festival for India.

"This year, my family is coming for every match; it is special to me and a proud moment for me," said Abhishek.

Abhishek correctly recalled that his IPL debut was for the Delhi Capitals against RCB in 2018, in which he scored a 19-ball 46 runs.

On what he could have been instead of a cricketer, Abhishek said that he would have been a "businessman.".

The Punjab all-rounder said that the M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru, Punjab's PCA Mohali Stadium and Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium are his favourites.

"Also, the Hyderabad Stadium (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) is my new favourite," he added.

Abhishek said that he has a lot of songs from the late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala in his playlist and they motivate him a lot.

On his favourite SRH teammate, Abhishek expressed his admiration for Australian opener Travis Head, who is also his opening partner.

"I have been spending a lot of time with Travis Head, I have been following him in all formats. My Punjab teammates know how I admire him," said Abhishek.

The all-rounder stated that his cricketing idol is World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"I was inspired to play cricket since the T20 World Cup 2007, when he smashed those six sixes and he won the World Cup 2011 for India later, securing the Player of the Series title. This is how my cricketing journey started," he added.

On his cricketing mantra this season, Abhishek said that he spent two three weeks practicing with his father, who is also his first coach.

"I practiced at things that I lacked. Yuvraj pajji and Brian Lara also helped me," he added.

In five match in the tournament so far, Abhishek has scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 208.23. He has scored one half-century, with the best scores of 63.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma.

