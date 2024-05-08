IPL 2024: SRH's Head shifts focus to spin-hitting ahead of T20 World Cup in Caribbean

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 : Following his side's 10-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head, who secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock, said that he has been working on his spin-hitting abilities since it will play a big role on slow surfaces during the ICC T20 World Cup to be held this year from June 1 onwards in West Indies and USA.

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers to the pulp, registering a ten-wicket victory and chasing down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Head said in the post-match presentation, "Had a lot of fun today. Nice to get this done in 10 overs. Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) and I have had a few partnerships like this. Just concentrate on getting in good positions, watch the ball hard and try to maximise the powerplay. It is something I have been working on (spin-hitting), it will be a big part of the Caribbean as well. It is important to go 360 in the modern game. The last 12 months, that is how they wanted me to play in the Aussie team, and that is what I have been told to do here as well."

Praising his opening partner Abhishek for his hard work and "deep thinking", Head said that the uncapped Indian star's spin play is "second to none".

"We complement each other very well. We didn't think about it till the Timeout, but after that, the boys came out and told us to score quickly. The crowd was exceptional tonight, that is what we needed after losing the last two. I haven't got many things over him, so that is good to know that I have more runs than David Warner did in his first SRH season," he concluded.

Coming to the match, LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors got to a slow start, getting just 57 runs in first 10 overs and losing three wickets. Skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of 29 in 33 balls, with a four and a six.

In the second half of the innings, Ayush Badoni (55* in 30 balls, with nine fours) and Nicholas Pooran (48* in 26 balls, with six fours and a six) turned things around with a 99-run stand, putting a score of 165/4 in 20 overs for LSG.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the top bowler for LSG. Pat Cummins also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 166 runs, openers Travis Head (89* in 30 balls, with eight fours and eight sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (75* in 28 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) launched what seemed like a never-ending assault on LSG batters, helping SRH chase down the total in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket.

SRH is at number three in the table with seven wins, five losses and 14 points. LSG is in the sixth spot with six wins, six losses and 12 points.

