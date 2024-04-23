IPL 2024: Stoinis cancels out Gaikwad's ton, guides LSG to 6-wicket win at Chepauk

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 : Marcus Stoinis defied the odds with his relentless onslaught and his maiden ton guided Lucknow Super Giants to a 6-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The yellow waves in the stands were silenced by Stoinis's knock for ages. His 124* helped LSG do a double-over CSK in the ongoing season and scripted history by chasing the highest successful total at Chepauk.

While chasing 211, Deepak Chahar castled Quinton de Kock for a duck, and skipper KL Rahul 916) was deceived by Mustafizur Rahman's crafty pace, Stoinis waged a lone war from one end.

He forged partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal (13) and Nicholas Pooran to raise hopes for an unprecedented chase.

Matheesha Pathirana pulled CSK back by dismissing both, Deepak Hooda came in and played an influential cameo but it was Stoinis who applied the finishing touches.

With 47 runs needed in the final three overs, Stoinis went berserk as he smoked the ball into different parts of the ground.

Despite his heroics, Mustafizur had 17 runs to defend in the final over. Stoinis tonked the ball for a towering six and three consecutive boundaries to seal victory for LSG.

Stoinis's impeccable 124* was laced with 13 boundaries and six maximums.

Earlier in the innings, put to bat first, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad resumed his role as an opener for the side alongside Ajinkya Rahane.

A brilliant catch behind the stumps from KL Rahul marked an early end to Rahane's game as he was dismissed by Matt Henry on just 1(3) in the very first over of the game.

Rahul decided to make an early shift to spin as he brought Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Despite the early shock, Gaikwad showcased some explosive intent. However, Yash Thakur brought LSG back in the game as he removed Daryl Mitchell on just 11(10).

Gaikwad brought up his impressive fifty off 28 balls. The CSK captain and Ravindra Jadeja brought CSK back in full control as they lifted their side to the 100-run mark. Mohsin Khan finally broke the dangerous-looking CSK partnership after the dismissal of Jadeja on 16(19).

Shivam Dube then came out to bat and joined hands with Gaikwad to keep the scoreboard ticking. Gaikwad and Dube showcased explosive intent at the crease, charging LSG bowlers for powerful maximums and boundaries.

Dube in his usual big-hitting form smoked Yash Thakur with three back-to-back sixes, gathering 19 runs. With a stunning four, Gaikwad brought up his century in 56 balls in the 18th over while Dube quickly followed the captain with a half-century with a huge six. Dube was run out after scoring 66 runs.

Chennai crowd welcomed their favourite player MS Dhoni with a loud shout as the legendary wicket-keeper batter came out and slammed a four to deep mid-wicket on the last ball, taking CSK's total to 210/4 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 210/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108, Shivam Dube 66; Matt Henry 1-28) vs Lucknow Super Giants (Marcus Stoinis 124*, Nicholas Pooran 34; Matheesha Pathirana 2-35).

