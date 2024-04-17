IPL 2024: Stubbs, Mukesh, Ishant deliver fiery spells to bundle out GT for 89 against DC

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 : Fine spells from Tristan Stubbs, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar left the Gujarat Titans (GT) completely helpless, bundling them out for just 89 runs in 17.3 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first by DC after they won the toss, GT started on a promising note with two boundaries from skipper Shubman Gill. But in the second over, he handed over a simple catch to Prithvi Shaw when he had eight runs off six balls and two fours. GT was 11/1 in 1.5 overs and Ishant Sharma took the wicket.

Sai Sudarshan joined Wriddhiman Saha at the other end. Sudarshan looked in good touch, smashing a boundary through cover point and the other through extra-cover region. However, his partnership with Saha did not last long, as his stumps were castled by Mukesh Kumar for just two runs off 10 balls. GT was 28/2 in 3/5 overs.

In the next over, Sudarshan's innings also met an unfortunate end as he was run out at the non-striker end by Sumit Kumar for 12 in nine balls, with two fours. GT was 28/3 in 4.1 overs.

In the same over, GT received a big jolt when a returning David Miller was caught behind by Rishabh Pant, giving Ishant his second wicket. GT was 30/4 in five overs.

Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia were tasked with forming a partnership to guide the team out of troubled waters. At the end of six overs, GT was 30/4.

Tristan Stubbs was given the ball and his first over, in the ninth of the innings, dug GT deeper into an abyss. Pant was exceptional behind the stumps, first stumping Manohar after a 14-ball eight-run knock and then removing the bails to end Shahrukh Khan's stay at the crease for a golden duck. GT was 48/6 in 8.4 overs.

GT reached the 50-run mark on the very next ball thanks to a boundary by Rashid Khan through the deep backward point.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was 61/6, with Rashid (12*) and Tewatia (8*) unbeaten.

Tewatia and Rashid, who had often finished off many games with the bat for the Titans, could not repeat their heroics as Tewatia was trapped leg-before-wicket for just 10 in 15 balls. GT was 66/7 in 11.2 overs.

Rashid tried to fight it out for GT. However, his resistance was ended by Mukesh, who got him caught by Pant for 31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six. GT was 88/9 in 17.1 overs. Two balls later, Mukesh cleaned up Noor Ahmed for one. GT was all out for 89 in 17.3 overs.

Mukesh (3/14) was the top bowler for DC. Stubbs (2/11) and Ishant (2/8) also delivered some great contributions with the ball. Khaleel and Axar got a wicket each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor