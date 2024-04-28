IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to field against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 : Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday.

In front of a sellout crowd, CSK will be eagerly hunting for a win and improve their position in the points table after suffering two consecutive defeats. SRH will also look to return to winning ways after tasting defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous match.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said after winning the toss, "We're going to bowl. Absolutely, you can see why it's pretty loud here. The boys are pretty pumped up. We've got Bhuvi who's a very nice new ball bowler, I just fill in wherever required. We're going with one extra batter, Markande misses out. We've looked to bowl first, maybe dew comes into it later in the evening."

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the time of the toss, "(On being happy with batting first) Not really. Was hoping to win the toss, nothing we can control much. If we put up runs against them they'll definitely be under pressure. We have just lost those clutch moments in the game, just 2-3 overs while batting when we couldn't capitalise. Even with bowling, we haven't gotten those starts in the powerplay and sometimes when we've got that we haven't been able to finish off well. Overall, we're happy with where we are but we're just looking to win those clutch moments."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

