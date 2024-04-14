Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav brought some "main character energy" to the nets, smashing some of his signature shots.

MI and CSK will battle in a high-stakes 'El Clasico' of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. CSK is in the third spot, with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. They had registered a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game. On the other hand, MI is also picking up momentum, winning two games after three losses and is placed at the seventh spot. They had hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous game.

Both sides have faced off on 36 occasions, with CSK ending victorious at 16 games and MI taking another 20 games.

The official X (formerly Twitter handle) of MI posted a video of Suryakumar pulling out some of his admired 'Supla' shots and slogs.

"Bringing the main character energy to #MIvCSK #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @surya_14kumar," tweeted MI.

Suryakumar has played two matches in IPL 2024 so far, having missed out on some initial games due to injury. While he could not score a run against Delhi Capitals (DC), he bounced back with an explosive knock of 52 in 19 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), decorated with five fours and four sixes.

