IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav to link up with Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : The star batter Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

He has yet to play in the IPL 2024 since he is recovering from ankle surgery he underwent earlier this year at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it is still yet to be confirmed whether he will be fit for Sunday's match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar last competed in December, striking a 56-ball 100 in the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. He sustained an ankle injury during that contest.

He needed surgery for both an ankle and a sports hernia. As a result, he was ruled out of India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, which was their final T20I bilateral series before the World Cup in June.

Meanwhile, Mumbai lost their all three matches so far and is at the bottom of the points chart.

With three out of three defeats, Mumbai have once again lived up to their tag of being conventional slow beginners in the IPL.

The Hardik Pandya-led side suffered defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, they were later mauled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters in their following game and lost their first home game against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

