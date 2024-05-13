IPL 2024: Toss between GT-KKR clash delayed due to bad weather

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 : The toss for the clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been delayed due to bad weather.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a slight drizzle was witnessed that led to centre covers being firmly on the field. KKR have already qualified for the IPL playoffs with 18 points following their win against Mumbai Indians last Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In a game reduced to 16 overs a side due to rain, a fantastic comeback effort by KKR spinners helped derail the MI run-chase of 158 runs, restricting them to 139/8 in 16 overs in the IPL 2024 clash making the two-time champions the first team to reach the playoffs.

The Knights equalled the record for most wins at a particular venue along with five-time champion Mumbai Indians which is 52 in the history of the cash-rich league.

While GT chances of featuring in the playoffs are quite slim. If they clinch victory in their remaining two games, then they will be able to move 14 points their qualification will depend on their net run rate.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar.

