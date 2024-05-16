IPL 2024: Toss delayed in Sunrisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans clash due to rain

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 : The toss was delayed due to rain in the 66th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

It will be a crucial match for the Hyderabad-based franchise since they have to win the match to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2024.

The Sunrisers are currently standing in fourth place on IPL 2024 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.406. They have won 7 and lost 5 after playing 12 matches in this 17th season of the IPL. Of their previous five games, Pat Cummins-led SRH have won two matches as they failed to maintain consistency.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have already been knocked out from the playoffs. However, they are looking forward to ending this tournament on a high note. GT are at eighth place on the IPL 2024 table with 11 points and have a net run rate of -1.063.

The Gujarat-based franchise could win only five matches from 13 games they played. In their last five games, they have won just one match.

SRH are coming into this match after beating Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. GT's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (Wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra.

