IPL 2024: Toss for KKR-RR clash in Guwahati delayed due to rain

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 19 : The toss for the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at Guwahati has been delayed due to rain.

KKR and RR are locking horns in the final league game of the IPL 2024. KKR is at the top spot with nine wins, three losses and a no result, giving them a total of 19 points. They will end up as the top-ranked team. However, RR, who lit up the IPL during the beginning and middle phases, have fallen off in the backend of the tournament with four successive losses. They are in third place with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. A win would be crucial for them not only to get some confidence ahead of the playoffs, but also finish within top two.

The official X handle of the IPL gave an update on toss, saying, "Update from Guwahati Toss in the #RRvKKR clash has been delayed due to rain Stay tuned for further updates. #TATAIPL."

Meanwhile, the other two teams in playoffs are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). SRH secured a four-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league game at Hyderabad. With this win, they have climbed upto the second spot, with eight wins, five losses and one no result, giving them 17 points.

RCB secured a 27-run win in a thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru on Saturday to get the fourth and final playoff spot. While defending 219 runs, they restricted CSK to 191/7, 10 runs less than the score of 201 runs that CSK was supposed to make to qualify for playoffs irrespective of the result. RCB is at the fourth spot with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. After a horrid start to the tournament with one just one win in eight games, RCB won six successive games to reach final four.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini.

