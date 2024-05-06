IPL 2024: Travis Head continues poor form against spin this season, a look at his stats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head continued his struggles against spin bowling despite red-hot form during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday.

During the clash held at Wankhede Stadium, Head scored 48 in 30 balls, with seven fours and a six. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 160.00 and fell to veteran Piyush Chawla after being caught by Tilak Varma at deep backward square leg.

Against spinners during this season, Head has scored 90 runs in 62 balls at an average of 18.0, being dismissed by them five times. His strike rate against spin is 145.2.

Head is the fourth-highest run-scorer in this edition of the IPL, with 444 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 189.74. He has scored a century and three fifties in 10 innings, with the best score of 102.

Coming to the match, Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first. Head (48) put on a 56-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma (11 in 16 balls). SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was once reduced to 96/5. Nitish Kumar Reddy (20 in 15 balls, with two fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (35* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) chipped in with notable contributions to take SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (3/31) and Piyush Chawla (3/33) were the top bowlers for MI. Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj got a wicket each too.

MI is in desperate search of wins, sitting at the bottom of the points table with three wins and eight losses, giving them a total of six points. SRH is at the fourth spot with six wins, four losses and 12 points.

