IPL 2024: Trent Boult becomes bowler with most first-over wickets in IPL history

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult on Monday surpassed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the player with most first-over wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Boult accomplished this feat during his side's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

As he cleaned up Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma in the first over, he got his 26th wicket in the powerplay, surpassing Bhuvneshwar's tally of 25 first-over wickets in his IPL career.

Other than these two, former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar (15 first-over wickets), Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals (13 first-over wickets) and Deepak Chahar/Zaheer Khan (12 first-over wickets) are also part of this list.

In this season, Boult has taken nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 23.22, with the best figures of 3/22.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI was 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi (23 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (5/18) was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

RR needs 180 runs to win.

