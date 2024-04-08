IPL 2024: Yash Thakur stars with five-wicket haul as LSG clinch comprehensive 33-run win over GT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 : Yash Thakur's pace rattled Gujarat Titans as Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious with a comprehensive 33-run victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

As young pace sensation Mayank Yadav got sidelined due to an injury after bowling just a single over, Yash rose to the occasion and orchestrated GT's downfall with a sensational spell.

While chasing 164, GT got off to a brisk start with the bat in the powerplay. In Wriddhiman Saha's absence, Sai Sudharsan alongside skipper Shubman Gill opened the innings for GT.

The left-handed batter didn't waste any time to get off the blocks. The opening duo stitched up a 54-run opening stand which was GT's first 50-plus opening partnership this season. Among the two, Sudharsan was the aggressor and drove the visitors' cause.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq conceded a couple of fours in his first over and the young Delhi pacer Mayank Yadav ended up leaking three boundaries in his opening over as well.

Manimaran Siddharth bowling three front-foot no-balls in an over after a couple of tight overs didn't help LSG's cause.

After the initial struggle, Yash Thakur provided the crucial breakthrough for LSG by breaching Gill's (19) defence on the final ball of the powerplay.

After the first wicket, it was a complete LSG show, skipper KL Rahul called up his experienced spinners and they lived up to the expectations.

Ravi Bishnoi took a screamer in his delivery as he dismissed Kane Williamson (1). Krunal Pandya starred with his variation which helped him pick a three-wicket haul.

From 54/0 GT slipped to 80/5, which handed LSG complete control of the game.

Mayank got sidelined due to an injury and Thakur stepped up in his absence. He finished off the game for LSG with impressive figures of 5/30.

Earlier in the innings, LSG decided to bat, and Umesh Yadav made the hosts repent their decision. He dismissed in-form Quinton de Kock and then Devdutt Padikkal to reduce LSG to 18/2.

Rahul and Marcus Stoinis forged a 73-run partnership to turn the tides in their favour. Darshan Nalkande removed Rahul (33), which led to the introduction of Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran played a quick-fire knock of 32* while Stoinis raised his bat for fifty before losing his wicket. Ayush Badoni struck three boundaries to power LSG to 163/5.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants 163/5 (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33, Nicholas Pooran 32*; Darshan Nalkande 2/21) vs Gujarat Titans 130 (Sai Sudharsan 31, Rahul Tewatia 30; Yash Thakur 5/30).

