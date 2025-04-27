IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes his debut for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : South African Corbin Bosch made his much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, as the hosts face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, as per a release from Mumbai Indians media.

A right-arm fast bowler and right-handed middle-order batter, Corbin has played 86 T20s, having taken 59 wickets and posting a highest batting score of 81 runs.

Corbin was a part of the victorious Proteas' U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the final, producing a magnificent spell of 4/15. He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for the Proteas in 2024.

Earlier in the year, he also played a key role in MI Cape Town's title-winning season in SA20, picking 11 wickets in the title-winning campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) on an action-packed Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians are currently on a hot run with four victories on the trot and have turned around their season completely. Since Jasprit Bumrah's return, Mumbai has transformed into a completely different team, looking hungry for victory.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have lost two out of their last three fixtures and need a victory to keep themselves alive in the race for the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor