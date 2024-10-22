IPL 2025: RCB Faces Karnataka Government Pressure to Sign Local Talent For Mega-Auction: Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing a new challenge ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, beyond the usual retention decisions. According to reports, the Karnataka government is pressuring the franchise to include more local talent in their squad. Currently, RCB has only two players from Karnataka—Vijaykumar Vyshak and Manoj Bhandage. A report by the Times of India suggests that the franchise is under “considerable pressure” from the government to focus on recruiting homegrown players for the upcoming season.

Historically, RCB has not prioritized signing local talent, resulting in a limited number of Karnataka players within the team. With the government’s involvement, the franchise may be compelled to rethink their strategy for the IPL 2025 auction, with a likely shift towards acquiring more state-based cricketers. This could lead to both Vyshak and Bhandage being retained, given their status as the only Karnataka players currently in the squad.

If RCB caves to this pressure, their auction strategy could be significantly impacted, forcing them to scout for more Karnataka talent. Although there was once a rule requiring at least one local player in every team’s playing XI, no such regulation exists now. However, the Karnataka government’s move could spark similar actions from other states. Notably, several IPL franchises, such as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, have few or no local players, while Mumbai Indians remain one of the few teams with a strong presence of homegrown talent.