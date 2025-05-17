IPL 2025: RCB-KKR clash abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru, defending champions knocked out of the tournament

Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India] May 17 : The highly-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has been abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru on Saturday.

IPL posted on X, "Match 58. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Match Abandoned."

Both the teams will a point each, RCB now tops the IPL points table with eight victories and three defeats, they have 17 points.

On the other hand, KKR has been knocked out of the tounament, they are now placed on sixth in the points table with five wins and six defeats, they have 13 points.

RCB now only requires a point to officially qualify for the IPL knockout. RCB will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a home fixture on Friday.

KKR's last clash of this IPL season will also be against Hyderabad on Sunday, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, New Delhi.

Squads:Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood.

