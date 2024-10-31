IPL 2025 Retention: Key moves and strategic decisions ahead of the mega auction

New Delhi [India], October 31 : With the IPL 2025 auction fast approaching, franchises have made critical player retention decisions that will shape their squads for the upcoming season.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained their core players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. Bumrah has been retained as MI's top player at INR 18 crore. Despite a challenging IPL 2024 season, where MI finished at the bottom of the table, Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the side. The franchise's decision to retain Rohit Sharma, their fourth retention, underscores their commitment to experience and leadership as they look to rebound.

This retention strategy allows MI to maintain a robust Indian contingent, leaving them with INR 45 crore to further bolster their squad in the auction.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have taken a more selective approach, retaining only three players. Virat Kohli commands the highest retention fee at INR 21 crore, alongside Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. This strategy leaves RCB with the second-largest purse of INR 83 crore, offering substantial resources to strengthen their squad. The focus will likely be on enhancing their bowling and middle-order batting, areas that have historically challenged the franchise.

The Punjab Kings have surprised many by opting not to retain any capped players. Their two retentions, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, indicate a shift towards nurturing young talent. With the largest purse remaining at INR 110.5 crore, the Kings have a unique opportunity to reshape their squad entirely, focusing on emerging players with long-term potential.

Rajasthan Royals have largely solidified their batting order, retaining a strong lineup but seeking an additional opener. Entering the auction with the smallest purse at INR 41 crore, the Royals will need to be strategic with their limited funds, targeting key players to complement their existing strengths. Their retentions include Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained MS Dhoni, albeit as an uncapped player at just INR 4 crore. CSK's strategy is likely to focus on blending seasoned players with fresh talent, maintaining the balance that has driven their past successes. Besides Dhoni, their retained players include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made headlines with their top retention, Nicholas Pooran, at INR 21 crore. Other retained players include Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni, who collectively lack extensive international experience. Notably, the franchise chose not to retain KL Rahul, with management citing the desire for players who prioritise team goals over individual aspirations. This approach aims to foster greater cohesion as LSG builds a competitive team ethos.

Similarly, Delhi Capitals chose not to retain their captain Rishabh Pant, signalling a significant shift in leadership as they head into the auction. This decision may lead to a complete overhaul of their strategy, with the potential to attract big-name players to fill the gap left by Pant's departure. The Capitals will need to capitalise on their available budget to secure impactful players capable of leading the franchise in a new direction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained their core players from the previous season, with Heinrich Klaasen as the most expensive retention at INR 23 crore. This strategy suggests a commitment to building on the foundation established in the last IPL season, while seeking complementary players in the auction to boost competitiveness. Other SRH retentions include Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and young Abhishek Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (GT) announced the retention of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy. In IPL 2024, KKR claimed their third title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy with an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Iyer, who led the team last season, has not been retained.

The retention decisions have generated considerable buzz, setting the stage for a captivating auction. A host of high-profile players, including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Starc, Phil Salt, and others, are set to enter the auction. This non-exhaustive list features both established stars and rising talents, all of whom are likely to spark intense bidding wars.

As franchises prepare for the mega auction, their retention choices will significantly influence their strategies and aspirations for IPL 2025.

