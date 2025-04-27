IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss; opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

At the third spot in the points table with six wins and three losses, and on a high after their first win at home, RCB will be aiming to avenge a loss at home to DC when they take on the Red and Blue side at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. DC is in second place, with six wins and two losses, earning them 12 points.

"We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don't think it's going to change too much and we like to chase. It's our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning. Bethell has come in place of Salt," Rajat Patidar said after winning the toss.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said at the time of the toss, "That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They (LSG) had two foreign batters at the top, so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn't to bowl four overs in a row, but I kept bowling, so I continued with it. Faf is back and the Impact player we will decide according to the situation."

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor