IPL 2025: RR's Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh's brilliance restrict CSK to 187/8 in 20 overs

New Delhi [India], May 20 : An exceptional bowling performance from Rajasthan Royals (RR) right-arm speedsters Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh restricted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a total of 187/8 in their 20 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

The Royals need a total of 188 runs to chase down in their last match of the IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 62nd encounter of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Batters Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway came out in the middle to open the innings for the Super Kings.

The Chennai-based franchise didn't have the start which they wanted as they lost the first two wickets of Conway (10) and Urvil Patel (0) at the score of 12 on the bowling of right-arm seamer Yudhvir Singh in the second over of the innings.

After two quick wickets, experienced campaigner Ravichandran Ashwin came out in the middle to bat along with young Mhatre.

Both the batters scored 24 runs in the fourth over with the help of two boundaries and maximums which was bowled by Yudhvir Singh.

The MS Dhoni-led side crossed the 50-run mark in the fifth over as Mhatre slammed a six on the bowling of left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka.

The CSK side lost their next two wickets in quick succession. First, they lost the wicket of Ashwin (13) in the seventh over, then they lost the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja (1) at the score of 78 in the eighth over.

After the fall of five wickets, the Chennai team were 78/5 in 8 overs with Dewald Brevis (8*) and Shivam Dube (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 10th over, the Chennai side touched 100 runs as Brevis smashed a maximum on the bowling of spinner Riyan Parag.

Brevis (42 runs off 25 balls) was sent back in the 14th over as he was cleaned up by right-arm fast bowler Akash Madhwal on the fourth ball.

In the 15th over, the CSK franchise completed the 150-run mark as Parag bowled a wide.

In the end, Dube (39 runs from 32 balls) and MS Dhoni (16 runs in 17 balls) scored crucial runs, which took the Chennai side to a good total of 187/8 after the completion of the first innings.

For the Sanju Samson-led side, three wickets each were snapped by Yudhvir Singh (3/47) and Akash Madhwal (3/29) & one wicket each was grabbed by Tushar Deshpande (1/33) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/27) in their respective four overs.

Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings 187/8 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 43, Dewald Brevis 42; Akash Madhwal 3/29) vs Rajasthan Royals.

