IPL 2025: Virat posts first home fifty of season, overtakes Babar Azam for unique T20 feat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 : Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli surpassed Pakistan batter Babar Azam, registering the highest number of half-centuries while batting first in T20s.

Virat achieved this unique feat during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

During the match, Virat scored 70 in 42 balls, with eight boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 166.67. He reached his first half-century at home this season in four innings, after managing just 30 runs in three earlier innings at home.

This is Virat's 62nd fifty while batting first in T20s, outdoing Babar, who has 61.

Virat lost his wicket to Jofra Archer for the first time in T20s, scoring 103 in 11 innings and 80 balls, at a strike rate of 128.75 against the pacer. He has smashed 12 fours and three sixes against the England pacer in the shortest format of the game.

The veteran has climbed to the second spot in the Orange Cap race, with 392 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.33, a strike rate of 144.11, with five half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

Coming to the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A 61-run stand between Phil Salt (26 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Virat kickstarted things off for RCB. Later, a 95-run stand followed between Virat, who made 70 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Devdutt Padikkal (50 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). Despite some quick wickets later, cameos from Tim David (23* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) and Jitesh Sharma (20* in 10 balls, with four boundaries) powered RCB to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (2/45) was the top bowler for RR, while Jofra Archer also delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/33.

